Chicago elected officials to have possible sexual harassment rules

Sexual harassment rules for city employees in Chicago could possibly expand to include elected officials.

Ald. Margaret Laurino, 39th Ward, will introduce the ordinance on Wednesday.

RELATED: Writer comes forward with new sexual harassment allegations against Rev. Jesse Jackson

Currently, city employees can face fines as well as other disciplines for sexual harassment. But elected officials such as the mayor and aldermen, are not included in those rules.

They could be potentially fined after an investigation by the city inspector, but they can’t be fired as the Board of Ethics does not have the authority to suspend or remove them.





RELATED: Richard Dreyfuss’s son Harry is accusing Kevin Spacey, too

The proposed ordinance also requires all city employees, and elected officials, to take annual training courses aimed at preventing sexual harassment. Violators would face daily fines of $200 to $750.

“The sexual harassment training will help clarify any ‘gray areas’ as well as send a regular message to city personnel that this behavior will not be tolerated,” Laurino said in a statement.