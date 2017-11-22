If I am being completely honest, I only like Thanksgiving because I do a really good job of stuffing my face among my friends & family. Part of the tradition includes everyone crowded on the couch, belly’s out and bloated, watching our favorite parade.





That’d be the McDonald’s Thanksgiving Parade, because Macy’s is too mainstream. The McDonald’s parade includes appearances from Teddy Turkey, Ronald McDonald and a host of other family friendly folk, the procession is perfect for everyone young and old.

It’s been called one of “Chicago’s Grand Holiday Traditions,” it’s been put together annually by the Chicago Festival Association. You can catch it on TV on WGN-TV or WGN America if you’re not from Chicago, but if you are- you can tighten up that loose belt buckle and head to State Street in Downtown Chicago, Illinois.

They begin every Thanksgiving morning from 8 am until 11 am rain or shine. The parade will showcase the cultural traditions of over sixteen different countries. They will be joined by marching bands, gigantic inflatable helium balloons, decorative floats, amazing costumes.

Among those brought on for entertainment, audiences can expect rapper, Twista, will be joined by Celebrity Chef, Graham Elliot, and Tommy Hawk, the Chicago Blackhawks mascot. Also, making appearances are Mongolian Strongman Tulga, from NBC’s America’s Got Talent, the world famous Harlem Globetrotters, and Ronald McDonald.

The first hour is probably the most energetic, it will include performances by Broadway in Chicago’s Irving Berlin’s, “White Christmas,” Ken Ludwig’s “Twas the Night Before Christmas,” and “Beautiful- The Carole King Musical.”

For the kiddos, their favorite cartoons such as Scooby-Doo and Fred Flintstone will float through the Chicago skyline. And for the grand finale float, Santa Claus will be making a grand appearance at the end of the parade.