Adopt a furry new forever friend this fall with zero fees

If you are looking to adopt a new member of your family, now is the purrfect time to do it.

Chicago Animal Care and Control (CACC) is waiving adoption fees for felines throughout the month of October.

CACC said they are packed with cats and kittens so adoption fees will be waived to help them find forever homes.

People will be able to adopt up to two cats and/or kittens during the promotion.





The same adoption processes will apply. to be eligible for adoption, you need be at least 18 years old, have all members in your family present at the time of adoption – bring proof of address and proof that you are allowed to have pets if you rent.

Visit CACC’s website for more details list of how to adopt.