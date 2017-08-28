Governor Rauner has made a decision about Chicago’s minimum wage that isn’t going to excite you

Campaigns to raise Illinois’ minimum wage to $15 per hour have been stopped in their tracks as Governor Bruce Rauner vetoed the legislation that would have made it possible.

Passed by both chambers of legislature in late May, the measure to raise minimum wage was set to be in effect by 2022, according to NBC. Rauner says he eliminated this possibility because of the impact he believes raising minimum wage would have on employees.

“This legislation would cost significant sums of money for the very people it purports to help,” Rauner said in a statement. “Illinois needs to be seeking comprehensive solutions that grow the economy and the number of jobs available where individuals can train, grow and attain better lives for themselves and their families.”

While an override is possible on the governor’s veto, it is not likely to occur after reflecting on the fact that the bill passed by only eight votes in the House and seven in the Senate. Rauner’s veto does not change the supporting opinions of Democratic gubernatorial candidates including J.B. Pritzker and Ameya Pawar.

“The fact is working families and our most vulnerable communities continue to get left behind and raising the minimum wage to $15 moves our state in the right direction,” Pritzker said when the bill was passed.

In addition to this, Rauner has also vetoed a bill that would have prevented employers from asking about previous salary and compensation from prospective employees. He also vetoed legislation to allow municipalities in the state to sell or transfer their interest in funds received from the state.