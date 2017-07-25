Rare Chicago

Hello, Goodbye! Here’s what’s coming and leaving Netflix this summer

Article will continue after advertisement

While Chicago’s summer days are quickly fleeting, there are still times when you just need to TV and chill indoors.

And with August fast approaching next week, this can only mean one thing:

New titles are coming, and leaving, Netflix.

Make no little plans, Chicago!  Here’s a comprehensive list of what you can expect:

August 1

  • A Cinderella Story
  • Bad Santa
  • Cloud Atlas
  • Crematorium: Season 1
  • Everyone’s Hero
  • Funny Games (US)

  • Innerspace
  • Jackie Brown
  • Lord of War
  • Maz Jobrani: Immigrant – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Nola Circus
  • Opening Night
  • Practical Magic
  • Sleepy Hollow
  • Small Soldiers
  • Surviving Escobar – Alias JJ: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • The Addams Family
  • The Astronaut’s Wife
  • The Bomb
  • The Hollywood Masters: Season 1
  • The Last Mimzy
  • The Matrix
  • The Matrix Reloaded
  • The Matrix Revolutions
  • The Number 23
  • The Royal House of Windsor: Season 1
  • The Truth About Alcohol
  • The Wedding Party
  • Tie The Knot
  • Who Gets the Dog?
  • Wild Wild West

August 2

  • Jab We Met
  • The Founder

August 3

  • Sing
  • The Invisible Guardian

August 4

  • Icarus – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

August 5

  • Holes

August 8

  • My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Season 7 Episodes 1-13

August 9

  • Black Site Delta

August 10

  • Diary of an Exorcist – Zero

August 11

  • Atypical: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Naked – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
  • True and The Rainbow Kingdom: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • White Gold – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

August 13

  • Arthur and the Invisibles
  • Hot Property
  • Mission Control: The Unsung Heroes of Apollo

August 14

  • The Outcasts
  • Urban Hymn

August 15

  • 21
  • A New Economy
  • All These Sleepless Nights
  • Barbeque
  • Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Donald Cried
  • Murderous Affair: Season 1
  • My Ex-Ex
  • The Sweet Life

August 16

  • Gold

August 18

  • Dinotrux: Season 5 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Glitter Force Doki Doki: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • I Am Sam
  • Marvel’s The Defenders: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • What Happened to Monday – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

August 19

  • Hide and Seek

August 20

  • Camera Store

August 21

  • AWOL
  • Bad Rap
  • Beautiful Creatures
  • Gomorrah: Season 2
  • Unacknowledged

August 22

  • Lynne Koplitz: Hormonal Beast – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Sadie’s Last Days on Earth

August 23

  • Feel Rich

August 25

  • Disjointed: Part 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Death Note – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
  • DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 5 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Once Upon a Time: Season 6

August 29

  • Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack
  • Ryan Hamilton: Happy Face – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • The Good Place: Season 1

August 31

  • Be Afraid

Leaving in August

August 1

  • 10 Things I Hate About You
  • Babe
  • Babe Winkelman’s Outdoor Secrets: 2014: Quarter 4
  • Babe: Pig in The City
  • Beneath The Helmet
  • Black Widow
  • Dirty Mary, Crazy Larry
  • Electric Slide
  • Elizabethtown
  • From The Terrace
  • From Time To Time
  • Goodbye World
  • Horsemen
  • Hunter X Hunter (Season 1-5)
  • Josef Fritzl: Story Of A Monster
  • Justice League Unlimited (Season 1-2)
  • Justice League (Season 1-2)
  • Malibu’s Most Wanted
  • Prefontaine
  • Russell Brand: End the Drugs War
  • Russell Brand: From Addiction to Recovery
  • Teacher’s Pet
  • The Delivery Man: Season 1
  • The Diabolical
  • The Heavy Water War: Season 1
  • The Hunt: Season 1
  • The Little Engine That Could
  • The Lizzie McGuire Movie
  • The Verdict
  • Young Justice (Season 1-2)
  • Young@Heart
  • Zack And Miri Make A Porno

August 4

  • Superbad

August 5

  • Pelican Dreams
  • Personal Gold: An Underdog Story

August 6

  • Human Capital
  • The Spoils Of Babylon: Season 1

August 9

  • The Five Venoms

August 10

  • Dope

August 11

  • Four Blood Moons
  • Jesus People: The Movie
  • Patch Town
  • Two Days, One Night

August 14

  • Drones
  • Food Matters

August 15

  • American Dad! (Season 1 -4)
  • Changing Seas (Season 3-6)
  • Close Quarter Battle (Season 1)
  • The New Frontier (Season 1)
  • To Kill a Mockingbird
  • Top 10 Secrets And Mysteries (Season 1)

August 23

  • The Summer Of Sangaile

August 24

  • Gun Woman

August 25

  • October Gale
  • Paratodos
  • The Kidnapping Of Michel Houellebecq

August 28

  • Revenge (Season 1-4)

August 30

  • The League (Season 1-7)

August 31

  • Space Warriors
, Rare Contributor | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement