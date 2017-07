Here’s what’s happening in Chicago this week, July 31st-August 6th

August is here…how can that be??

We swear that it was just Memorial Day Weekend yesterday, right?!

While August means back to school, it also means the return of football. So, we’re okay with this month coming into our lives!

Get out and enjoy these fun Chicago activities before August passes you by!

Monday, July 31:

MOVIE IN THE PARK: ‘Romeo + Juliet’ at Burnham Park (5491 S. Shore Drive), 8:15pm



Tuesday, August 1:

FREE ENTRY to Museum of Contemporary Art Free (IL residents), 10am-8pm|





FREE ENTRY to Loyola University Museum of Art Free, 11am-8pm

FREE MOVIE IN THE PARK, ‘Bend it like Beckham’ at Millennium Park Film Series, 6:30pm

FREE MOVIE ‘Beach Blanket Bingo’ at Indian Boundary Park (2500 W. Lunt Ave), 8:15pm

FREE MOVIE ‘The Book of Life’ at Blackhawk Park (2318 N Lavergne Ave), 8:15pm

FREE MOVIE ‘Southside with You’ at Grand Crossing Park (7655 S. Ingleside Ave.), 815pm

FREE MOVIE ‘Sing’ at West Lawn Park (4233 W. 65th St.), 8:30pm

Wednesday, August 2:

FREE TOURS from 12-3 p.m. at the Clark House Museum (1827 South Indiana Avenue), Chicago’s oldest home

FREE TOUR of Charnley-Persky House Museum (1365 North Astor Street) from 12-1 p.m.

FREE TOUR of Glessner House Museum (1800 South Prairie Avenue), Chicago’s oldest surviving building from 3pm-4pm

JAZZIN’ AT THE SHEDD: $20 gets you entry to jazz, cocktails, fireworks and animals from 5-10 p.m

GRANT PARK MUSIC FESTIVAL: ‘The Spanish Guitar’ at Jay Pritzker Pavilion from 6:30-9 p.m.

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Big Hero 6″ at Brands Park (3259 N Elston Ave), 6pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “ X-Men: Apocalypse at Union Park (1501 W. Randolph St.), 8:15pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Independence Day: Resurgence” at Hamilton Park (513 W. 72nd St.), 8:15pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Yo Soy Un Político” at Loyola Park (1230 W. Greenleaf Ave.), 8:15pm

NAVY PIER FIREWORKS at 9:30 p.m

Thursday, August 3:

FREE ADMISSION: for Illinois residents at the Nature Museum from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

FREE ADMISSION: for Illinois residents at the Art Institute of Chicago from 5-8 p.m.

FREE ADMISSION: Chicago Children’s Museum from 5-8 p.m.

LOLLAPALOOZA-Grant Park, 11am-10pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Jason Bourne” at West Pullman Park (401 W. 123rd St), 8:15pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Moana” at Marquette Park (6743 S. Kedzie Ave.), 8:15pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Ice Age: Collision Course” at Nat King Cole Park (361 E. 85th St.), 8:15pm

Friday, August 4:

LOLLAPALOOZA-Grant Park, 11am-10pm

JEFF FEST: 4822 N Long Ave., 6pm-10:30pm

GRANT PARK MUSIC FESTIVAL Debussy Le Mer at Jay Pritzker Pavilion at Millennium Park, 6:30-9pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: ‘Jason Bourne’ at Woodhull Playground Park (340 S. East End Ave), 8:15pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: ‘Moana’ at Green Briar Park (2650 W. Peterson Ave.), 8:15pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: ‘The Secret Life of Pets’ at Wildwood Park (6950 N. Hiawatha Ave.), 8:15pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: “Fences’ at Lindblom Park (6054 S. Damen Ave.), 8:30pm

Saturday, August 5:

LOLLAPALOOZA-Grant Park, 11am-10pm

JEFF FEST: 4822 N Long Ave., 12pm-10:30pm

FARMERS MARKET South Shore, 2423 E 75th St., 11am-4pm

EDGE FEST at 5900 N Broadway St, 12pm-10pm

GRANT PARK MUSIC FESTIVAL, Debussy Le Mer at Jay Pritzker Pavilion at Millennium Park, 7:30pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK “August Rush” at Winnemac Park (5101 N. Leavitt St), 8:15pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK “Moana” at Sauganash Park (5861 N. Kostner Ave.), 8:15pm

MOVIE IN THE PARK: Finding Dory” at Senn Playlot Park (5887 N. Ridge Ave.), 8:15pm

NAVY PIER FIREWORKS: 10:15 p.m.