If you’re looking for the best tacos in the Windy City, look no futher

Despite being known for deep-dish pizza, Chicago houses numerous delicious meals and if city-goers are looking for a fiesta, Zacatacos is the place to go.

There a five Zacataco locations across Illinois and Chicago’s Best recently named the small chain “Chicago’s Best Tacos,” according to their recent post. They visited the location on Pulaski Road to find out what makes Zacatacos so special to Chicagoans.

The restaurant was chosen to be featured based on requests from fans claiming Zacatacos has the best tacos in the Windy City. More specifically, fans raved about the carne asada tacos sending Chicago’s Best to have a taste for themselves, a special feat considering they don’t usually visit chain restaurants, according to Brittney Payton of Chicago’s Best.





The name Zacatacos comes from combining the place where the owner’s parents are from, Zacatecas, Mexico, and the restaurant’s star meal, tacos, Erasto Acuna told Chicago’s Best. He said their tacos are above the rest because of the quality of ingredients and the steak cut they serve to customers.

“We trim the meat so when you’re having your taco all you’re having is the steak meat,” Acuna told Chicago’s Best. “No frills, no thrills.”

The tacos are simple and keep customers coming back for more, helping the restaurant gain attention locally. After digging in, Chicago’s Best agreed with fans about Zacatacos’ carne asada taco being the best in the city.

Deep-dish pizzerias may want to make some room, Zacatacos is here to satisfy citizens and visitors alike for a long time with this win on their side.