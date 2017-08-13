Just in time for the traveling production’s run in Chicago, time to take a shot with this app, Hamilton lovers

That’s right, Hamilton fans:

An official production app is ready for download, making all your Great White Way dreams come true.

Promoted in the above Tweet by show creator, writer, director and star Lin-Manuel Miranda, the nicknamed-Ham app allows you to enter for the #Ham4Ham lotto tickets daily – potentially helpful to the many Chicagoans eager and, possibly, deludedly, attempting to secure tickets to the traveling production.

According to TimeOut, the app also comes with Hamilton-themed emojis, stickers and filters.

In the future, the app will also reportedly contain karaoke tracks and original content created by Hamilton editorial staff.





No more need to type out the full “LAFAYETTE” any longer.

Let the Hamilton emoji text convos begin.

Break a leg getting those tickets, Chicago.