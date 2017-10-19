Chicago police made a horrifying discovery by the Bank Of America Financial Center this morning

Early Thursday, a man was found dead in a Loop alley.

Chicago police were investigating whether he fell off or jumped from a building according to authorities.

The officers found the 20-year-old man near Adams Street and Wabash Avenue about 2:30 a.m., according to police. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The man was discovered between the Bank of America Financial Center and a parking garage that serves the Hamilton musical.





The body was covered with a white sheet, as well as large shards of glass visible around it.

This is a developing story.