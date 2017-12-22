Menu
Vandals ruin Christmas decorations in Oak Forest
Chef Curtis Duffy and general manager Michael Muser of Grace restaurant – who holds a full three stars from Michelin – has lost both parties due to a dispute with a restaurant owner, days before the year’s end.


The West Loop hub has given a name to Duffy along with Muser, crafting an unforgettable dining experience, according to the Eater and the New York Times.

RELATED: Michelin's Bib Gourmand award to go to these 54 Chicago restaurants

According to the Times, Grace will still be open for Wednesday dinner service but according to the Eater, several potential diners reported their reservations for Wednesday were canceled. The diners were notified by phone calls. According to the news outlet, most of the kitchen resigned on Tuesday as well.

According to the Eater, both Duffy and Muser attempted to purchase the restaurant but negotiations allegedly went on for months with no fruition. According to the Times, Duffy left on December 1st and Muser left on Monday. In a statement via a spokeswoman, the two stated they were proud of their “first restaurant,” — implying their journey is not over.

“While incredibly difficult to step away, it became evident that our evolving goals and aspirations were no longer aligned with the restaurant and its future, making this change necessary,” the statement read, according to the Eater.

Grace charged $200 per person, and along with Alinea — the only restaurants to boast three Michelin stars in Chicago, according to the Eater.

Three-Michelin-starred restaurant loses Curtis Duffy and has since closed their doors AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast
Multiple harassment cases at Chicago plant finally addressed in letter
Multiple harassment cases at Chicago plant finally addressed in letter

INVESTIGATION: Ohio priest threw himself off the Aqua building Wednesday
INVESTIGATION: Ohio priest threw himself off the Aqua building Wednesday

Food stamps to be reinstated before Christmas in Illinois
Food stamps to be reinstated before Christmas in Illinois

FM station will begin broadcasting "king of conspiracy" Alex Jones from the top of Trump Tower starting next month
FM station will begin broadcasting "king of conspiracy" Alex Jones from the top of Trump Tower starting next month

Start up airline WOW is offering a huge Christmas sale for Chicago fliers
Start up airline WOW is offering a huge Christmas sale for Chicago fliers

