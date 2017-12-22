Chef Curtis Duffy and general manager Michael Muser of Grace restaurant – who holds a full three stars from Michelin – has lost both parties due to a dispute with a restaurant owner, days before the year’s end.





The West Loop hub has given a name to Duffy along with Muser, crafting an unforgettable dining experience, according to the Eater and the New York Times.

RELATED: Michelin’s Bib Gourmand award to go to these 54 Chicago restaurants

According to the Times, Grace will still be open for Wednesday dinner service but according to the Eater, several potential diners reported their reservations for Wednesday were canceled. The diners were notified by phone calls. According to the news outlet, most of the kitchen resigned on Tuesday as well.

According to the Eater, both Duffy and Muser attempted to purchase the restaurant but negotiations allegedly went on for months with no fruition. According to the Times, Duffy left on December 1st and Muser left on Monday. In a statement via a spokeswoman, the two stated they were proud of their “first restaurant,” — implying their journey is not over.

“While incredibly difficult to step away, it became evident that our evolving goals and aspirations were no longer aligned with the restaurant and its future, making this change necessary,” the statement read, according to the Eater.

Grace charged $200 per person, and along with Alinea — the only restaurants to boast three Michelin stars in Chicago, according to the Eater.