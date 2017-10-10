Mike Ditka has some strong words on players kneeling during anthem

Mike Ditka – the Former Chicago Bear’s coach – had some strong words regarding the debate over the national anthem.

In an interview on the Westwood One Monday Night Football pre-game show before the Bears game, Ditka shared his thoughts with Jim Gray.

RELATED: President Trump went after suspended ESPN anchor and the NFL in two scorching tweets

Known for his bluntness, “Da Coach” jumped into the kneeling debate saying there’s been no racial oppression in the last 100 years.





“There has been no oppression in the last 100 years that I know of. Now maybe I’m not watching it as carefully as other people,” Ditka said.

He went on, “I think the opportunity is there for everybody. Race, religion, creed, color, nationality. If you want to work, if you want to try, you want to put effort — I think you can accomplish anything.”

RELATED: “Seinfeld” star gives thumbs-up to Mike Pence for leaving NFL game after player protests

Ditka also said if he was still coaching, he would bench players who kneeled.

“I don’t care who you are, how much money you make — if you don’t respect our country, then you shouldn’t be in this country playing football. Go to another country and play football,” Ditka said.

“If you can’t respect the flag and the country, then you don’t respect what this is all about. So I would say, ‘adios,'” he said.