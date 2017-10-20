“Moe’s Tavern” from Simpsons to be actual pop up in Chicago

“I’m going to Moe’s” – said Homer Simpson one million times. And for this year’s Halloween, you can say the same exact thing.

REPLAY Lincoln Park is dressing up its rear bar as the Moe’s Tavern from the famous “The Simpsons’ – impersonating everyone’s favorite cartoon bar from now through Halloween.

RELATED: Chicago is getting a Stranger Things pop-up bar in Logan Square

The pop-up bar will include old-school tube televisions that will broadcast clips of Channel 6 newsman Kent Brockman, Duff Beer will take over the tap handles and the cocktail menu will go cartoon, with drinks inspired by the TV show like a “Flaming Moe” and “Frozen Squishee.”





And of course – being an arcade bar – REPLAY will offer your classic Simpsons arcade and pinball games for free as well as free Duff Beer coozies. Think it couldn’t get any better? Oh, it does. There will also be a live Duffman impersonator available for photo opps.

RELATED: Netflix notice the “Stranger Things” pop-up bar and things get sticky

Moe’s pop is already set up and ready to go. So what are you waiting for?

REPLAY Lincoln Park opens at 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 3 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday and Sunday.