Need some home repairs? The City of Chicago wants to help, but there’s a catch

Are you in need of repairs to your roof or porch? If so, the city of Chicago wants to help.

But it’s not giving away its resources to just anybody.

This Thursday September 14, 2017, the city is going to accept submissions into a raffle, winners of which will be eligible to receive some financial assistance.

Registration will be open only between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on the 14th, and WGN TV reports the easiest way for homeowners to apply is to register online at this link.





Residents can also call 311, but, due to expected high call volume, online registration may be the preferred method of participation for both applicants and administrators.

Of course, it’s not as simple as just clicking a button:

According to the registration page, “eligible properties must be located in Chicago, habitable, owner-occupied, and not at risk of foreclosure.”

Eligibility is also determined by income, with only those who make 80 percent or less of the area median income eligible to enter.

For example, a single-person household must make $44,250 or less to qualify. A four-person household can make up to $63,200, and a six-person home can make $73,350.

A tweet from the Chicago Department of Planning and Development details the exact numbers:

Register for the 2018 roof and porch lottery on September 14 at https://t.co/HhfJwHWoIi ANYTIME between 9am-5pm. pic.twitter.com/ZIGgEvddQk — 311 (@Chicago311) September 11, 2017

The final drawing will take place on October 31 at the Chicago Cultural Center, 78 E Washington St.

The city’s website does not state how many winners will be drawn, but good luck to all Chicago hopefuls!