Menu
CTA Read this Next

Man bumps woman with erect penis at Midway CTA stop, promptly arrested
Advertisement

Guys we are living in weird times and as much as we want to say Twitter is dying, it’s proving to be a meaningful social media that we still can’t get away from. I mean if you told me that Lavar Ball and Donald Trump were going to be in a Twitter war in 2017, I would have told you that you were crazy.


Well let’s focus on the good part of Twitter, mainly Barack Obama’s Twitter.

Now we always know Barry O will Tweet exactly what America needs to hear, he is a master at that. Now some may need to take a class from him, but that is especially true today.

RELATED: Joe Biden talks about his relationship with Barack Obama and reveals his favorite meme

Today is Joe Biden’s birthday and what better way to say HBD, than a Tweet right? Well we all love some great #BidenMemes and Obama really came through on this one.

Now it’s only been a few hours since Barack made a funny but it already has over 177,000 retweets. It’s safe to say everyone lost their minds a little bit…

This comes after the weekend where Chance The Rapper and the SNL crew sung “Bring Back Barack” and made us all wish for four more years. Well at least we have some funny tweets to hold us over until Michelle…

Obama just broke the internet by making his own Joe Biden meme to celebrate his birthday Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images
Author placeholder image About the author:
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Big Mama blesses us with one more recipe — and it’s the best Thanksgiving dessert we’ve ever tasted

Big Mama blesses us with one more recipe — and it’s the best Thanksgiving dessert we’ve ever tasted

You only need 6 shot glasses and some alcohol to pull off this brain-bending bar trick

You only need 6 shot glasses and some alcohol to pull off this brain-bending bar trick

Snoop Dogg chimed into the battle between LaVar Ball and Trump — and he pulled no punches

Snoop Dogg chimed into the battle between LaVar Ball and Trump — and he pulled no punches

“Property Brothers'” Drew Scott and Linda Phan finally set the date for their upcoming Italian wedding

“Property Brothers'” Drew Scott and Linda Phan finally set the date for their upcoming Italian wedding

“Mary Tyler Moore Show” star speaks out about being told she only had 3 months to live

“Mary Tyler Moore Show” star speaks out about being told she only had 3 months to live

Stories You Might Like

Man bumps woman with erect penis at Midway CTA stop, promptly arrested
Rare Chicago

Man bumps woman with erect penis at Midway CTA stop, promptly arrested

,
Chicago cop creates safe haven for kids to go after school, weekends
Rare Chicago

Chicago cop creates safe haven for kids to go after school, weekends

,
Kenneka Jenkin’s ‘friends’ leak past pregnancies via social media
Rare Chicago

Kenneka Jenkin’s ‘friends’ leak past pregnancies via social media

,
Boyfriend charged with murder of Joliet bartender who was missing since last Tuesday
Rare Chicago

Boyfriend charged with murder of Joliet bartender who was missing since last Tuesday

,
Advertisement