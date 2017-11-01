Obama summit hosts Prince Harry who delivers a strong message

The inaugural summit of the Barack Obama foundation hosted Prince Harry as a guest speaker who said he believes young people hold “the solutions to some of the world’s biggest problems.”

The Prince spoke on young people inspiring him throughout his life and presenting him with a more optimistic view of the world around him, according to the Telegraph.

“So what we need to do is we need to create a platform so [younger people] can be heard,” Prince Harry said. “Because they have the solutions to the some of the world’s biggest problems.”





He spoke about meeting young people from all over the world who gave him his passion and inspiration and briefly spoke about his late mother, Princess Diana. Prince Harry said his mother inspired him to use his role to help others and left a clear message that young people need to be heard to redeem the world.