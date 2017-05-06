One Cubs fans shares a perfect photo of Wrigley Field: “Can’t beat a $10 game”

With the Cubs taking the World Series title last season, fans are thrilled to sit in the bleachers and support their boys, even from a distance.

This photograph was taken at Thursday’s game where the Cubs took the 5 to 4 win against the Philadelphia Phillies.

“Can’t beat a $10 game,” the excited fan said when sharing the photograph of his view from behind home plate.

The Cubs have won 16 of their 28 games so far this season and fans continue to fill the bleachers in celebration of last season.





