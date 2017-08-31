One of Chicago’s deep dish connoisseurs is setting up shop in the Motor City

Passersby have noticed a new addition to Randolph Street in Detroit – a Giordano’s Pizza restaurant, being built between Buffalo Wild Wings and The Wet Bar.

It’s unclear when the establishment will open because it’s not included on the list of “coming soon” locations on the company website, but the company posted job listings on Indeed earlier in August.

The first Giordano’s to open in Michigan was in Holland, and the company also has locations in Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Nevada and Ohio.





Most of Chicago’s big pizza giants have some claim to fame, as “the first” or “the best” or “Chicago’s favorite.” Giordano’s calls themselves “Chicago’s best pizza,” but the internet knows it best known for its cheese.