Paul McCartney delivers memorable moments and an incredible night leaving fans believing in “Yesterday”

Fans of all ages drove out to Tinley Park this week to catch a glimpse of the living legend that is Paul McCartney as he performed for nearly three hours, proving, despite his age, the timeless man still knows how to captivate an audience.

As part of his current One on One tour, McCartney sold out the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Tuesday night, filling the stadium with singing fools who may not be able to buy love, but at least 11,000 seated fans were both willing and able to buy a seat to see the former Beatle.





With a few nods to “the old days,” referring to his times with the Beatles and other friends, such as Jimi Hendrix and the Rolling Stones, McCartney was heartfelt, genuine and full of stories for his fans to hold on to.

Sir Paul mentioned several times throughout the night he and his touring band would be playing the crowd a variety of songs ranging from Beatles’ hits, like “Eleanor Rigby,” to new songs, including “Queenie Eye.”

McCartney also threw in what he called “in between” songs, such as his techno-based “Temporary Secretary,” but he knew fans were there to hear the songs he sang with John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr:

“You know, we can tell what songs you all really like because all of a sudden all of your little phones come out,” McCartney joked. “And then we play these other songs and you all sit down and relax, but that’s okay because we’re going to play them anyways.”

Perhaps some of the most profound moments of the show were not when the lights and fireworks were exploding around the venue, but, rather, when Sir Paul opened himself up with touching memories and impactful songs.

As fans joined together to sing “Hey Jude,” McCartney smiled, as if reflecting on his career, which he made apparent was not close to being over any time soon.

With big moments of high energy and a full-backing band alongside the little moments where McCartney shined on his own, the night was full of history, love and talent with everyone waking up Wednesday wishing for “Yesterday.”