Plan out your autumn movie binge with this list of Netflix’s new releases

While we still have [almost] a month left of summer, September is just upon us.
With next month’s cooler temperatures and changing leaves, Netflix’s new menu arrives just in time.
A few titles on their way include “Narcos,” “Fuller House,” and the new “Magic School Bus.”
Here’s a full list of everything coming to Netflix in September:
Sept. 1
- “Amores Perros”
- “City of God”
- “Dead Poets Society”
- “Deep Blue Sea”
- Disney’s “Hercules”
- Disney’s “Mulan”
- “FINAL FANTASY XIV Dad of Light” (Season 1, Netflix Original)
- “Fracture”
- “Gangs of New York”
- “Gone Baby Gone”
- “High Risk”
- “Hoodwinked”
- “Hotel for Dogs”
- “Jaws”
- “Jaws 2”
- “Jaws 3”
- “Jaws: The Revenge”
- “LEGO Elves: Secrets of Elvendale” (Season 1, Netflix Original)
- “Little Evil” (Netflix Original)
- “Maniac” (Season 1)
- “Narcos” (Season 3, Netflix Original)
- “Outside Man: Volume 2”
- “Pulp Fiction”
- “Requiem for a Dream”
- “Resurface” (Netflix Original)
- “Shaq & Cedric the Entertainer Present: All Star Comedy Jam”
- “Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Atlanta”
- “Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Dallas”
- “Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Las Vegas”
- “Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Orlando”
- “Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from South Beach”
- “She’s Gotta Have It”
- “The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Portrait Photography”
- “The Last Shaman”
- “The Lost Brother”
- “The Rugrats Movie”
- “The Secret Garden”
- “The Squid and the Whale”
- “West Coast Customs” (Season 5)
- “Who the F**k is that Guy”
Sept. 2
- “Vincent N Roxxy”
Sept. 4
- “Graduation”
Sept. 5
- “Carrie Pilby”
- “Facing Darkness”
- “Like Crazy”
- “Marc Maron: Too Real” (Netflix Original)
- “Newsies: The Broadway Musical”
Sept. 6
- “A Good American”
- “Hard Tide”
Sept. 7
- “The Blacklist” (Season 4)
Sept. 8
- ″#realityhigh” (Netflix Original)
- “Apaches” (Season 1)
- “BoJack Horseman” (Season 4)
- “Fabrizio Copano: Solo Pienso En Mi” (Netflix Original)
- “Fire Chasers” (Season 1)
- “Greenhouse Academy” (Season 1, Netflix Original)
- “Joaquín Reyes: Una y no más” (Netflix Original)
- “Spirit: Riding Free” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “The Confession Tapes” (Season 1, Netflix Original)
- “The Walking Dead” (Season 7)
Sept. 9
- “Portlandia” (Season 7)
Sept. 11
- “The Forgotten”
Sept. 12
- “Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster” (Netflix Original)
Sept. 13
- “Offspring” (Season 7)
- “Ghost of the Mountains”
Sept. 14
- Disney’s “Pocahontas”
Sept. 15
- “American Vandal” (Season 1, Netflix Original)
- “First They Killed My Father” (Netflix Original)
- “Foo Fighters: Back and Forth”
- “George Harrison: Living in the Material World”
- “Larceny”
- “Project Mc²: Part 5” (Netflix Original)
- “Rumble”
- “Strong Island” (Netflix Original)
- “VeggieTales in the City” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
Sept. 18
- “Call the Midwife” (Series 6)
- “The Journey Is the Destination”
Sept. 19
- Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast”
- “Jerry Before Seinfeld” (Netflix Original)
- “Love, Sweat and Tears”
Sept. 20
- “Carol”
Sept. 21
- “Gotham” (Season 3)
Sept. 22
- “Fuller House” (New Episodes, Netflix Original)
- “Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father” (Season 1, Netflix Original)
- “The Samaritan”
Sept. 23
- “Alien Arrival”
Sept. 25
- “Dark Matter” (Season 3)
Sept. 26
- “Bachelorette”
- “Night School”
- “Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan”
- “Terrace House: Aloha State: Part 4” (Netflix Original)
Sept. 27
- “Absolutely Anything”
Sept. 29
- “Big Mouth” (Season 1, Netflix Original)
- “Club de Cuervos” (Season 3, Netflix Original)
- “Gerald’s Game” (Netflix Original)
- “Real Rob” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “Paul Hollywood’s Big Continental Road Trip” (Season 1, Netflix Original)
- “Our Souls at Night” (Netflix Original)
- “The Magic School Bus Rides Again” (Season 1, Netflix Original)
Sept. 30
- “Murder Maps” (Season 3)
However, Netflix will be saying ‘goodbye’ to these titles leaving in September:
Sept. 1
- “Better Off Ted” (Season 2)
- “Do Not Disturb”
- “Frailty”
- “Hope Floats”
- “Jackass: The Movie”
- “Julia”
- “LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: King of Shadows”
- “LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: Way of the Ninja”
- “RV”
- “The Batman” (Season 1 – 5)
- “The Deep End” (Season 1)
- “The Omen”
- “Wilfred” (Season 1 – 2)
- “Something’s Gotta Give”
- “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”
- “Tears of the Sun”
- “Scream”
- “A Nightmare on Elm Street”
Sept. 3
- “Drumline: A New Beat”
Sept. 4
- “The A-List”
Sept. 5
- “Lilo & Stitch”
- “The Emperor’s New Groove”
Sept. 9
- “Teen Beach 2”
Sept. 10
- “Army Wives” (Season 1 – 7)
Sept. 11
- “Terra Nova” (Season 1)
Sept. 15
- “Katt Williams: Kattpacalypse”
Sept. 16
- “Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie”
- “One Day”
Sept. 19
- “Persons Unknown” (Season 1)
Sept. 20
- “Bombay Velvet”
- “Finding Fanny”
- “Raising Hope” (Season 1)
Sept. 22
- “Philomena”
Sept. 24
- “Déjà Vu”
Sept. 26
- “A Gifted Man” (Season 1)
- “Sons of Tucson” (Season 1)
- “CSI: Miami” (Season 1 – 10)
Sept. 30
- “Last Man Standing” (Season 1 – 5)