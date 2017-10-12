Police asking for help to find attackers that left an 87-year-old man dead

On September 25, 87-year-old Dionisio Roldon was found with multiple head injuries near the intersection of 40th and Broadway in Gary, Indiana.

Roldon has now passed away due to the injuries he sustained from the attack.

According to the Northwest Indiana Times, police say “He suffered a significant head injury during the assault and was unable to provide information as to what occurred.”

Roldon's family and the police are asking for help with any information regarding both the attack and Roldon's whereabouts earlier in the day.





Department spokeswoman Lt. Dawn Westerfield said, “Detectives have exhausted all leads and are looking to the community for information on this vicious attack.”

Anyone with information about the attack can contact Detective Sgt. Daniel Callahan at 219-881-7545 or 219-881-1210.