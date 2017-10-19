Things got a little crazy this morning in Elk Grove Village, with a school bus crashing into a house

A school bus crashed into a house Thursday morning in northwest suburban Elk Grove Village. Thankfully no one was injured as the bus was empty.

Elk Grove Village Deputy Police Chief Michael Gaspari said close to 7:30 a.m. – the bus was headed north across Landmeier Road at Holly Lane when it was involved in a crash with another vehicle.

RELATED: Job opportunities in Illinois may be on the rise thanks to these fast-growing businesses

Gaspari said the bus driver lost control after the crash, crossed Landmeier and drove onto the front yard of a residence at the northwest corner of the intersection – then swerved across Holly and stuck a house at the northwest corner.





Gaspari noted, thankfully, no students were on board the bus and no injuries were reported. Two people inside a bedroom in the corner of the house that was struck but they were not hurt.

RELATED: Sorry, drivers — these are the worst commutes in America

The bus driver was cited for failing to yield, Gaspari said.

The house sustained structural damage and is being overseen by the village’s building department but it is habitable.