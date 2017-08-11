Shooter unknown after deadly carjacking standoff in Noble Square

A life was tragically cut short early Thursday after a man refused to give up his Infiniti to an attempted carjacker in Noble Square.

DNAInfo reports the victim was shot after he refused to give up the car, at which point he tried to drive away before crashing into a parked car.

The victim was identified as Jesus De La O, who was born in Mexico but had been living in Chicago. He was studying psychiatric nursing and was the owner and operator of City Cycle, a scooter-rental business.





No one is in custody for the crime. A spokesman for the Chicago Police Department, Officer Anthony Guglielmi released a statement.

“In terms of last night’s homicide, we do believe the carjacking was the motive. We are canvassing today for video and any community information. Anyone that may have been in the area and saw any unusual activity is encouraged to report it anonymously to CPD via cpdtip.com.”

This incident occurred only a week after a carjacking in Bucktown was caught on camera.

DNAInfo has also reported city data shows an increase of carjackings up 53 percent compared to last year. Police warn if you are approached by thieves, abandon the vehicle, even if you do not see a weapon.