Teen shot to death was among the selected who met Mark Zuckerberg earlier this year

Two months ago, 16-year-old Theotis Luckett met with Mark Zuckerberg while the Facebook founder was in Chicago. Now his family must lay him to rest, after Luckett was shot to death in the back.

Luckett was in the 3600 block of West Ohio Street at around 4 a.m. on Saturday when the shooting occurred, reported DNA Info.

“I had the honor of meeting [Theotis] earlier this summer while Mark Zuckerberg was here,” Cook County Commissioner Richard Boykin shared on Facebook.





“How many more young people must die.”

Among the commenters was Zuckerberg, who expressed his sympathies.

“This is incredibly tragic. Thinking of Theotis’s family and friends, and everyone working to keep things like this from happening in Chicago and across the country,” Zuckerberg said.

“We have to do better.”

