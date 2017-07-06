The Chicago Cubs have “gone country” for a good and noble cause

Brett Young was just one of the many surprise guest taking over Joe’s on Weed St. Wednesday night.

The country singer joined forces with Jon and Farrah Lester to help raise money for Never Quit (NVRQT), the couple’s charity for pediatric cancer research.

Jon, a cancer survivor himself, and his wife started NVRQT in 2012 to help raise money for pediatric cancer research to help unite and inspire children battling cancer.

Each year, Cubs players kick off their cleats and put on their cowboy boots to head over to Joe’s on Weed for a country-themed fundraiser.





The night included drinks served by Anthony Rizzo and Justin Grimm, photo ops with the World Series Championship Trophy, music performances from Brett Young and Nick Lynch, Jon Lester rockin’ a most-excellent cowboy hat and multiple Cubs players-sightings.

Hey boys, thanks for bartending last night! Let us know if you ever want to pick up a shift 😜 #NVRQTgoescountry #nvrqt @cubs A post shared by Joe's on Weed St. (@joesonweedst) on Jul 6, 2017 at 7:06am PDT

The event raised more than $600,000 to help children battling cancer.

And, like the above tweet states, #ThatsCub.

For more information on #NVRQT or to donate, visit the foundation’s website.