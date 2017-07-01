The Illinois comptroller has a startling message about the state’s finances

Illinois’ state comptroller Susana Mendoza shared a startling message Wednesday about the condition of the state’s finances. Bottom line: without a budget, the state will fall short $200 million in August.

The state hasn’t made a budget for nearly two years, and the lack of compromise is catching up with it.

“The state’s unprecedented fiscal crisis is quickly taking a dangerous turn,” she warns.

Government has continued to function on court-ordered payments. But she says even required payments will outstrip revenue by $185 million by August.



Mendoza says the two-year budget stalemate between Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner and Democrats who control the Legislature have created a “series of disasters.”