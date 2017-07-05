The Sharpest thing on ice is finally back home in Chicago, and the city could not be more thrilled

Guess who’s back.

Back again:

Patrick Sharp is a Blackhawk again! No. 10 is back in Chicago on a 1-year deal: https://t.co/pMqZeXPswo pic.twitter.com/KERbVNoyFq — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) July 1, 2017

Is it hockey season yet?!

Patrick Sharp was a key player on the Chicago Blackhawks, helping to bring Lord Stanley to Chicago in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

RELATED: The Dallas Stars hockey team trolled President Trump with this message on the game’s Jumbotron

Although he was traded to the Dallas Sharks after the 2015 season, the Sharp-est player on ice is coming back to Chi-Town and bringing his Christmas Sweater with him.





Very excited to return home to the city of Chicago and put on my @NHLBlackhawks sweater again — Patrick Sharp (@10PSharp) July 1, 2017

Sharpy reportedly signed a 1-year deal with the Blackhawks, saying he’s “coming back to make some more great memories and try to help this team win another Stanley Cup:”

“In your career you go through the different seasons, you mature, you grow into different roles…. I’m ready to help this team get back to the playoffs and challenge in whatever way.”

True to his word, Patrick took a pay-cut to return to Chicago, signing a $800,000 contract with potential for an addition $200,000.

The Number 10 said he “couldn’t pass it up:”

“I’m excited, my family is thrilled to be coming back home.”

.@10PSharp on the chance to return to Chicago? “Couldn’t pass it up. I’m excited, my family is thrilled to be coming back home.” pic.twitter.com/Bp0rUqOspy — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) July 1, 2017

With multiple offers coming in across the league, his love for Chicago and the Blackhawks won out.

“It was a challenging week for me, answering phones, talking to teams, trying to make decisions,” Sharp said in an interview. “At the end of the day, the excitement level I got with the idea of returning back to Chicago to play with some of the best friends I’ve made in the game on that team in the city … it was one I couldn’t pass up.”

Sharp further said he is more focused than ever, as he preps for the 2017-2018 season.