Two Chicagoans want to share their marshmallow life with you the next time you’re in the Windy City

Chicagoans know there’s nothing better than a warm, gooey s’more.

But finding a campfire can be quite the challenge living in the city.

That is – until now.

Free of campfire wood carcinogens, 6977 N. Sheridan Road is the place to get yourself a homemade marshmallow creation from Chicago’s own XO Marshmallow Café and Wonderland.

XO Marshmallow is the first marshmallow café around, and, not only are they serving up a variety of marshmallow items that are sure to make customers smile, but the décor in the Café is way more than fluff.





Decorated with pink accents and furniture as fluffy as the treats they serve, customers are already burning up social media with pictures of the inside of XO Marshmallow.

With marshmallow flavors such as passion fruit, matcha and bourbon, the experience only gets sweeter with a taste.

“One of our more unique things that we’ll have this summer is our s’maco,” Kat Connor, a co-founder of XO Marshmallow, told Spoon University in an interview. “[It’s] a s’mores taco [where] we’re taking our waffle cone base and making a taco shell out of it, dipping it in some chocolate, adding your favorite marshmallows, toasting them, and then we have a variety of toppings you can also add.”

Connor and Lindzi Shanks founded the Café hoping customers would use it as a space to simply smile and be happy, and many believe they are setting an example for other young entrepreneurs looking to start their own business in the city.

And The Shanks’ pride could not be more contagious:

“We want this space to be somewhere where people come in and they just can’t help but have a smile on their face.”