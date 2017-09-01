Two paralyzed survivors of gun violence receive GEDs

Two men received their GEDs this week at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, where they’re recovering from spinal cord injuries as a result of being shot.

Leo Leyva and Charles Winters were working towards physical recuperation at the facility after being survivors of gun violence, and they became the first graduates from the GED program.

“It’s been a long journey. It’s a great day. I’m happy to be here,” said Leyva in an interview with CBS Chicago.

“I’m happy that I fought the long journey, and here we are.”

AbilityLab, formerly the Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago, shared their excitement for Leyva and Winters online.

“This is an incredibly proud day. It’s a proud day for your family, your friends, our staff,” AbilityLab chief operating officer Peggy Kirk shared online.