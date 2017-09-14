Two young boys are suspected for a string of robberies in Lincoln Park

Tuesday, an 80-year-old woman was shoved into the bushes by two young attacker who then proceeded to rob her in broad daylight in the Lincoln Park area.

The woman was walking in the 1400 block of West Altgeld Street at about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday when she was two robbers described as being as young as 12 and 15-years-old, according to WGN. The young boys pushed the woman into the bushes and stole her purse, running away with her personal belongings.

The suspects were described as two young, African American boys, one between the ages of 12 and 15 years old, and the other between 16 and 21 years old, according to NBC. The woman was not injured following the incident and refused medical treatment when police arrived on the scene.

Area North detectives are still investigating the incident and no one is in custody at the moment. Police are investigating if this could be linked to a string of robberies that have been occurring in the area since mid-August, but have not released information confirming or denying any possible connection.