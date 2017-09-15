A heartbreaking update for the family of former Chronicle editor who went missing during Harvey

A former Houston Chronicle editor who disappeared in the aftermath of Harvey has been found dead.

RELATED: The internet responds to seeing the same shark picture after each flood-related disaster

A man in Fort Bend County found Jim Simmon’s body in a sand pit Tuesday, about 20 miles from where Simmon disappeared.

The 63-year-old, who had early-onset dementia, had left his home near Montrose on August 30, telling his son he was going to his local coffee shop. But then, six hours later, he called his son from nearly 20 miles away, at the Fort Bend Aquatic Center, saying he was lost.





RELATED: For the homes that are still standing, Houston’s housing market is still chugging along after Harvey

But by the time the son had managed to get to Fort Bend County, Simmon had disappeared.