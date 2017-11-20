Menu
A meet-up between six men in two different cars–which was possibly gang-related–resulted in the death of one man late Saturday night in the Acres Homes area in northwest Houston.


RELATED: 1 person is dead after an apparent shooting in southeast Houston

All six men began shooting at each other when an altercation ensued near the intersection of Mount Street and Glenn Avenue, Sgt. Joel Burton with the Homicide unit of the Houston Police Department told Click2Houston.com.

RELATED: Shooting in apartment parking lot leaves one man injured in west Houston and his assailant on the loose

The man, who has yet to be identified, died at the gruesome scene. Authorities are working to find out why the men were meeting, but some sort of transaction was involved.

