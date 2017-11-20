A meet-up between six men in two different cars–which was possibly gang-related–resulted in the death of one man late Saturday night in the Acres Homes area in northwest Houston.





All six men began shooting at each other when an altercation ensued near the intersection of Mount Street and Glenn Avenue, Sgt. Joel Burton with the Homicide unit of the Houston Police Department told Click2Houston.com.

The man, who has yet to be identified, died at the gruesome scene. Authorities are working to find out why the men were meeting, but some sort of transaction was involved.