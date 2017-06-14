A Texas congressman’s staffer was shot at an early morning baseball practice

Texas Rep. Roger Williams says a member of his staff was shot at the baseball practice in Virginia where Rep. Steve Scalise was wounded.
In a statement Wednesday, Williams said that at about 7 a.m. Wednesday, a gunman arrived at the practice and opened fire. Williams said he was not shot, but that a member of his staff was and is receiving medical attention.
Williams said the gunman has been detained.
Williams, who is one of the coaches, said the Republican baseball team holds its practice every morning at 6:30 at Eugene Simpson Stadium Park in Alexandria.
