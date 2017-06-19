A woman fought off an attacker in a cemetery, and police are asking the community to help find the perp

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the public after a woman was viciously attacked at a cemetery.

KHOU first reported the assault, which happened on Friday, June 16. The victim was in Klein Memorial Cemetery when a man she recognized attacked her. The woman was tased and held at gunpoint by her assailant, who then bound and gagged her.

Unwilling to be a victim, the woman fought her attacker, breaking free. She was then able to run across the cemetery and to the nearby Magnolia Fire Station, where she got help.





Now the authorities are reaching out the public for the information they need to get the attacker off the streets.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as red Ford F-150 with chrome trim.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 40s or 50s with graying hair and a receding hairline. He is about 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. The victim knew him as Bart.

If you have any information related to this crime, contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 800-392-STOP.