An unlikely monument battle is raging in San Antonio, threatening to reshape how Texans remember the Alamo

A new battle is raging at the Alamo — between protesters and a master plan committee that is determined to reshape the battle ground to fit their vision.

Outside the the Alamo gates, a 60-foot monument called a cenotaph memorializes those who fought in Texas’ most notable battle. The monument includes individual carvings of those who fought in the battle for the Alamo, along with a list of names.

The popular attraction, situated near the Alamo itself, goes a long way in fulfilling Texans’ promise to “Remember the Alamo!”





However, a committee plans to remove the cenotaph to make the area surrounding the battle ground look more “historic” as it would have appeared at the time of the battle.

Protesters descended on the monument this past Saturday to fight its removal, carrying signs that said “Save the Alamo” and “Don’t move the cenotaph!”

“I’m a Texan at heart and I think it’s important that it remains where it’s at,” said protester Jaime Mendez.

The committee, made up largely of city leaders, say they would move the monument to a nearby location.

“The Cenotaph is always going to remain,” assistant city manager Lori Houston told My San Antonio. “But no final decision on its location has been made.”

While the master plan committee says they are returning the site to its historic look, they also plan to turn part of the Alamo into a park and museum.