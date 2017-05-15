“DWTS” semifinalist Simone Biles is happy to “keep Houston on the map”
“DWTS” semifinalist Simone Biles is happy to “keep Houston on the map”

Olympic gold medalist and “Dancing with the Stars” semifinalist Simone Biles says honing her dances on the show is similar to her gymnastics training.

“It’s almost the same,” she told the Houston Chronicle. “I trained six and seven hours a day for gymnastics, and here I’m training six hours a day for this dance thing. It’s still a lot of work. But I’m used to the long hours and the days.”

Tonight, the Houston native will dance for a chance to appear in the show’s finale, just one week after she made a controversial comment made to host Tom Bergeron.


“Smiling doesn’t win you gold medals,” she said, referring to her frustrating performance that elicited mixed reviews from the judges.

This week, she’ll compete against three other couples (Normani Kordei/Val Chmerkovskiy, Rashad Jennings/Emma Slater and David Ross/Lindsay Arnold), and each duo will perform a full piece in a dance style they have not yet showcased in the ballroom. Additionally, they will have a Judges’ Challenge dance, in which a judge has assigned them a specific task they must execute.

Biles is not the only Houston-area resident representing H-Town: Kordei of Fifth Harmony recently moved to Pearland.

