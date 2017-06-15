Family mourns the loss of 10-month-old baby shot and killed in Meyerland

Houston police received a call at about 1:40 p.m. Wednesday at the Nob Hill East Apartments near the intersection of Braeswood Boulevard and Braesmont Drive.

According to the police, a father was taking his 10-month-old son, Messiah, for a walk when three men approached them. One of the men, wearing a white T-shirt, opened fire on the father and son, striking the child.

All three men fled the scene, police said.

“We’re going to ask for the public’s help, go out and talk to some people, canvass the neighborhood and talk to anyone who is willing to talk to us about what happened,” said Sgt. Mark Halbrook with HPD Homicide.

Police say they are currently looking for the suspects.

“He was only 10 months old. He just started walking. He was happy,” the baby’s grandmother, Jawan Wilson, said.

Messiah’s mother spoke with KPRC Channel 2 over the phone and said her son would have been a year old in August. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family with the funeral.