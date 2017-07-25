Holding a unique sign and injured overnight, HPD is investigating the shooting of a panhandler in Northwest Houston

Police are investigating a shocking crime out of northwest Houston last night.

Around 11:00 p.m. Monday, a homeless man was standing on a median in the 5700 block of West Tidwell at the corner of Antoine.

The man, who was panhandling at the time, held a sign reading, “Too ugly to strip, but will let you cuss at me for a dollar.”

A driver pulled up and shot the man once in the chest before driving off.





The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police are investigating the shooting, with witnesses describing the shooter’s vehicle as a silver, four-door sedan.

Overnight, a new team of 13 detectives worked the investigation.

If you have any information on this crime, contact the police or Crime Stoppers at (713) 521-4600.