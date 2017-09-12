Houston police called in the middle of the night to handle a massive roadside issue

Houston Police got the call in the early-morning hours.

RELATED: Crews rescued a truly massive turtle stuck inside a drain pipe

A massive alligator snapping turtle was in the middle of the roadway near Buffalo Bayou.

When they arrived, first responders found the giant reptile, estimated to be between 70 and 100 years old, in the middle of Memorial Drive and Waugh.

Police shut down the road at around 4 a.m. as they worked to remove the huge creature.

HPD rescuing an alligator snapping turtle wandering in the middle of Memorial Dr. at Waugh. CC7 pic.twitter.com/ewq7fk3SsE — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 12, 2017





RELATED: Turtle has surgery after swallowing over 900 coins tossed in her pool

The turtle, whom the SPCA calls the “weirdest” animal they’ve rescued in Harvey, is now safe–off the road for good.