Police kill a suspect who opened fire on them in Channelview

After trying to serve a warrant, police were targeted by a shooter in Channelview early Friday morning.

The suspect was shot and killed after opening fire on Harris County Sheriff’s deputies. The location of the incident was in the 900 block of Ashland Street.

After refusing to come out of an apartment, the suspect was shot when he first opened fire on the deputies.

According to officials, no deputies were hurt in the incident.