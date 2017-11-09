Search for missing grandfather to resume today

84-year-old Fransisco Flores has been missing since Saturday, and his family will be stepping up efforts today to find him.

The first round of searching for Flores began on Monday, and he was last seen in the area of highway 59 and the Crosstimbers area of Houston, Texas. Searchers scoured the area for him on foot and using all terrain vehicles (ATV) with no luck as of yet.

Flores is diabetic, and suffers from hypertension as a result of his diabetes. He also has dementia, according to the Equusearch.org bulletin. The search will begin again at 9 a.m. on Thursday, and will focus on wooded areas near Flores’ home, according to the Houston Chronicle.





His family says that Flores has gone missing before, but never for this long.

“He’s disappeared before,” Flores’ son-in-law John Gray said in an interview with the Chronicle. “But it’s been 30 minutes or a couple of hours — nothing like this.” They’ve made a Facebook page in addition to their search on the ground to help get the word out.

Gray said that other times Flores has gone missing, he’s been able to call them because he remembers his daughter’s phone number and has someone call them to come and pick him up.

So far the family has had a few sightings, but they’ve been too late or false alarms. Flores was last seen in a long sleeved blue shirt, black shoes and blue jeans. He has a short white beard.

The search base for Thursday will be the Iglesia La Luz Del Mundo Church, at 8312 Estex Freeway, and the search coordinator will be Frank Black. Anyone with information to report is asked to call the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.

