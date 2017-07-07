Secretary of State Rex Tillerson just listed his Texas lakeside vacation compound — and for just $4 million it could be yours

If you have $4 million, then we have just the vacation home for you.

In Horseshoe Bay just northwest of Austin sits a four-bedroom, 5,857-square-foot home on Applehead Island, overlooking Lake Lyndon B. Johnson.

And, oh yes, its current owners are Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and his wife Renda.

The Wichita Falls native and former Exxon CEO has deep Texas ties, growing up in Huntsville and attending the University of Texas at Austin.





His home is “surrounded by the natural beauty of the rugged Texas Hill Country,” according to the resort’s website, and comes with more than 100 feet of lake frontage and a boat garage.

Asking just a smidgen under $4 million–$3,975,000 to be exact–this property can be all yours if the price is right.