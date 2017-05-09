Simone Biles rocked it in her Foxtrot on “Dancing with the Star”

“Dancing with the Star” contestant and Olympic gymnast Simone Biles blew us away with her performance Monday night.

Dancing a Foxtrot with her professional partner Sasha Farber to the hit pop song “What Makes You Beautiful” by One Direction. She nailed all the moves and looked great.

The gold medal winner, who’s been a top contender all season, was later asked why she doesn’t smile while she’s receiving positive feedback.

“Smiling doesn’t win you gold medals,” she responded.

She expanded upon it later: “You don’t know which wild card of sexy or happy they want you to bring, and you almost have to read their minds and find it,” she said of her season-long difficulty in connecting with the judges.”



