Thanks to James Avery, Whataburger isn’t just for eating anymore — now you can wear it, too

In a state where everything always has to be bigger and better, a new piece of jewelry is elevating Texas’ favorite hamburger to couture chic.

Texas jeweler James Avery is releasing a new Whataburger-themed design for Texas just in time for Christmas.

The pendant, which can be worn on either a necklace or a bracelet, features the Whataburger logo on a Texas-shaped charm. Now you can show love to your boo and your favorite burger at the same time.





Made in Texas, the charm is sterling silver and can be purchased alone or with a James Avery necklace or bangle bracelet.

As James Avery set out to make the perfect “Texas” accessory, one has to wonder what other designs were pitched. A lone star? No, too vague. A pink gun? No, too political. A cowboy hat? No, too cliché.

How about Whataburger? Perfect.

“We’re excited to work with another iconic Texas brand,” said John McCullough, COO of James Avery Artisan Jewelry. “We admire what Whataburger means to Texans, but most importantly, we hope both our customers will be excited about this partnership.”

You can purchase your very own Whatburger pendant excursively at shop.whataburger.com. Better yet, pick one up for all of the Texans on your shopping list.

The first run of charms sold out. However, Whataburger promises that more are on the way.