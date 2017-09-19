The St. Louis police officer who was acquitted had been living in Houston

Jason Stockley, the former St. Louis police officer who was acquitted last week in the 2011 fatal shooting of a black motorist, has major Houston ties.

RELATED: White cop found not guilty in the shooting of a black motorist, and St. Louis unravels all over again

While the ex-cop was arrested in Houston and then extradited to Missouri in 2016, Stockley came to the Houston area four years ago. Following his career in law enforcement in Missouri, he worked as a project manager and security specialist in Texas. According to his LinkedIn profile, he was looking for work at the time of his arrest.





Gretchen Grigsby, a spokeswoman with the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, said he had not been employed in law enforcement in Texas.

RELATED: St. Louis officer found not guilty of murder in African-American driver’s death

Last week in St. Louis, unrest followed Stockley’s acquittal. He was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Anthony Lamar Smith, 24, following a car chase.