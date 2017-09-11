These two high schools are combining forces to make the best of their devastating situation post-Harvey

Kingwood High School was hard hit during Harvey, suffering flooded classrooms, drywall disrepair, and possible mold.

With the Conroe ISD school virtually uninhabitable, it is combining campuses with nearby Summer Creek High School. Summer Creek students will attend classes in the morning, and Kingwood kids will go in the afternoon.

Said one Humble ISD administrator, it was the “best of the worst plans.”





Kingwood teachers had 45 minutes last week to take what they could from their damaged classrooms. With the schedule posing logistical problems — it affects more than 5,000 students and 400 teachers — parents are voicing their concerns.

Some parents worry about how the new schedule will affect their kids, but some kids have left encouraging notes for their new school.

One positive sentiment said: “Thank you so much for sacrificing your school for us. We appreciate you.”

As Houston-area schools work on recovering from a rough start, a little appreciation goes a long way.