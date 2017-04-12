Watch Southwest’s inspiring new commercial featuring Houston’s Junior Hotwheels Wheelchair Basketball Team

Southwest Airlines just reminded everyone why it’s one of the best in the U.S.

Already beloved in Houston with its international hub located at Hobby, the Texas-based airline recently posted a new commercial featuring the TIRR Memorial Hermann Junior Hotwheels wheelchair basketball team.

RELATED: United Airlines just made a major announcement about their Houston hub at Bush

The competitive team won the National Wheelchair Basketball Association championship two years ago in Kentucky, and their intensity continues in games across the country today.

Southwest Airlines is ready to make their travel on the path to another victory as convenient as possible.





“[They’ve] made it so easy for us,” one of the players says in the commercial, “and that’s why we love to travel with Southwest.”

“Just knowing that our wheelchairs are going to be ok and we know we can trust them, I think that’s a pretty good thing,” a teammate added.

RELATED: This high school football player with cerebral palsy isn’t letting his disability stop him from competing

But Southwest remained humble, as always, about their legendary customer service, “What more can we give them than to just have an opportunity to be like everyone else.”

Learn more about the Junior Hotwheels here