Karen Fonseca, the Houston woman whose “F**K TRUMP AND F**K YOU FOR VOTING FOR HIM” sticker on the back window of her pickup truck angered Fort Bend Sheriff Troy Nehls to the point that he threatened to arrest her, has added a new sticker in honor of the sheriff, KHOU reported.





It reads: “F**K TROY NEHLS AND F**K YOU FOR VOTING FOR HIM.”

Fonseca said the new sticker was made for her. It now sits alongside Trump sticker on her back window.

This sheriff-citizen dust-up started when Nehls posted a photo of Fonseca’s truck on Facebook and wrote: “I have received numerous calls regarding the offensive display on this truck as it is often seen along FM 359. If you know who owns this truck or it is yours, I would like to discuss it with you. Our Prosecutor has informed us she would accept Disorderly Conduct charges regarding it, but I feel we could come to an agreement regarding a modification to it.”

The story went viral, and thousands of commenters defended Fonseca’s sticker display as free speech. Nehls then deleted the post.

Yet shortly after that episode, Fonseca was arrested on an outstanding warrant from 2014. The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office told KHOU that they made the arrest after getting a tip about the warrant. Fonseca was later released on bond.

Fonseca wasn’t convinced that her sudden arrest on a 3-year-old warrant was just a coincidence — she thought it might have something to do with the sticker.

“I’m almost certain it does have to do with this,” she told KHOU. “People abuse the badge, and in my opinion, money talks. When you’re in politics, people know how to work the system.”

In the end, Fonseca will get to display her beliefs regarding Trump and the sheriff boldly on her pickup, as the Fort Bend County District Attorney said his office had no plans to file charges over the sticker.

“It’s hard to believe that a simple sticker could cause so much arousal,” Fonseca said Thursday before her arrest. “I have no regrets.”

She and her husband have had the “F**k Trump” sticker on the pickup for almost a year.

In response to the new sticker, Sheriff Nehls told KHOU: “I’m not surprised,” and called the message “somewhat disgusting.”