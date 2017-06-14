Youth shot in the stomach overnight in southwest Houston

Police are investigating an incident Tuesday night in which a southwest Houston boy was shot in the stomach.

RELATED: A North Houston robbery went wrong and resulted in a shooting

Houston Police Department responded to the call around 9 p.m. from a home in the 5900 block of Bissonnet. There, they found the juvenile injured, said Lt. Larry Crowson with the Houston Police Department.

The child, whose name and age have not been released, is expected to survive. He was shot a few blocks to the north and then walked to his cousin’s apartment on Bissonnet.





RELATED: Drive-by shooting in southeast Houston kills one

Police were unsure early Wednesday where the shooting took place. Officers found a shell casing nearby but don’t know yet if it’s related to the shooting, Crowson said.