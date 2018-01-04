Enjoying an in-flight movie is a good way to pass the time on a long trip, but doing it without sound while looking over someone’s shoulder makes for humorous results.





Barry Jenkins, the director of Oscar-winning movie “Moonlight,” live-tweeted watching the classic rom-com, “Notting Hill” with nothing more than his eyes, an entirely separate soundtrack and someone else’s screen. He had plenty of notes about the stars of the movie — Julia Roberts and Hugh Grants — and their compatibility.

In other news, the woman next to me is watching NOTTING HILL. A few choice folks will get the irony of this happening on my last flight of this sojourn. Also… Julia Roberts is STUNNING in this film. And holy shit Lester Freamon is in this?! — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) January 4, 2018

“Okay so I can’t actually hear the movie, somebody help me, what’s up with Hugh’s character? He just made out with Julia Roberts and I’m like… HUH? Julia just looks waaaaaaaay too much for his character in this! But I can’t hear it so maybe he got game? Like English cat game???”

Okay so I can’t actually hear the movie, somebody help me, what’s up with Hugh’s character? He just made out with Julia Roberts and I’m like… HUH? Julia just looks waaaaaaaay too much for his character in this! But I can’t hear it so maybe he got game? Like English cat game??? — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) January 4, 2018

At one point, he wrote that his music playlist was beginning to sync with the plot of the film.

And my ITunes is starting to actually sync with the movie. They seemed to break up and now Julia is in a space suit (?!) and THIS just came on!!! pic.twitter.com/FF2LTL0s5d — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) January 4, 2018

The wild tweets told a story likely funnier than the movie itself, with Jenkins writing that he probably “should stop drinking” because he didn’t remember a character was in a wheelchair and was freaking out at the idea of Hugh Grant shaving onscreen.

“Everybody knows HUGH GRANT DONT SHAVE!!!! That dude ain’t NEVER NOT BEEN CLEAN SHAVEN!!! I doth protest!!! English cat game means HUGH AIN’T TO SHAVE BRUH!!!!!” he wrote.

WHY IS THERE A SCENE OF HUGH GRANT SHAVING?! Everybody knows HUGH GRANT DONT SHAVE!!!! That dude ain’t NEVER NOT BEEN CLEAN SHAVEN!!! I doth protest!!! English cat game means HUGH AIN’T TO SHAVE BRUH!!!!! Flag on the play Coach Michell!!! — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) January 4, 2018

The director was clearly very into the film, merrily reporting about the cuteness of Julia Roberts’ character becoming comfortable with Hugh Grant. But the sex scenes were another very awkward story.

“Oh god oh god watching a quasi love making scene between Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts over someone’s shoulder is like CRAZY AWKWARD!!!!”

Oh god oh god watching a quasi love making scene between Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts over someone’s shoulder is like CRAZY AWKWARD!!!! — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) January 4, 2018

Jenkins eventually began waxing poetic about Roberts’ — who was once known as America’s sweetheart — smile.

“Julia Roberts is a lamp you find in some antique shop in Novia Scotia,” he tweeted. “A bulb rather. With infinite lumens and a millionwatt range. She looked at him and I felt his loss. There was a time when this woman’s smile could literally replenish you.”

Fuuuuuuuuuug JULIA ROBERTS IS LIKE… Julia Roberts is a lamp you find in some antique shop in Novia Scotia. A bulb rather. With infinite lumens and a millionwatt range. She looked at him and I felt his loss. There was a time when this woman’s smile could literally replenish you — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) January 4, 2018

Like most fans of the film, he cheered on Julia Roberts big speech (“I’m also just a girl, standing in front of a boy…”) and waited with baited breath for the conclusion of the film. And spoiler alert: it involves a wedding!

Okay I has whiplash they got married she had a premiere the woman in the wheelchair got a FANTASTIC bob and now… there’s kids running around an English park with Hugh reading…. what on earth was he reading to her??? — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) January 4, 2018

Jenkins finally put an end to his riveting film session, deciding to skip his neighbor’s next movie, which featured Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds — our money’s on “The Proposal.” If he ever decides to live tweet a rom-com he can’t hear, all that’s missing is the popcorn!