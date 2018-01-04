Enjoying an in-flight movie is a good way to pass the time on a long trip, but doing it without sound while looking over someone’s shoulder makes for humorous results.
Barry Jenkins, the director of Oscar-winning movie “Moonlight,” live-tweeted watching the classic rom-com, “Notting Hill” with nothing more than his eyes, an entirely separate soundtrack and someone else’s screen. He had plenty of notes about the stars of the movie — Julia Roberts and Hugh Grants — and their compatibility.
“Okay so I can’t actually hear the movie, somebody help me, what’s up with Hugh’s character? He just made out with Julia Roberts and I’m like… HUH? Julia just looks waaaaaaaay too much for his character in this! But I can’t hear it so maybe he got game? Like English cat game???”
At one point, he wrote that his music playlist was beginning to sync with the plot of the film.
The wild tweets told a story likely funnier than the movie itself, with Jenkins writing that he probably “should stop drinking” because he didn’t remember a character was in a wheelchair and was freaking out at the idea of Hugh Grant shaving onscreen.
“Everybody knows HUGH GRANT DONT SHAVE!!!! That dude ain’t NEVER NOT BEEN CLEAN SHAVEN!!! I doth protest!!! English cat game means HUGH AIN’T TO SHAVE BRUH!!!!!” he wrote.
The director was clearly very into the film, merrily reporting about the cuteness of Julia Roberts’ character becoming comfortable with Hugh Grant. But the sex scenes were another very awkward story.
“Oh god oh god watching a quasi love making scene between Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts over someone’s shoulder is like CRAZY AWKWARD!!!!”
Jenkins eventually began waxing poetic about Roberts’ — who was once known as America’s sweetheart — smile.
“Julia Roberts is a lamp you find in some antique shop in Novia Scotia,” he tweeted. “A bulb rather. With infinite lumens and a millionwatt range. She looked at him and I felt his loss. There was a time when this woman’s smile could literally replenish you.”
Like most fans of the film, he cheered on Julia Roberts big speech (“I’m also just a girl, standing in front of a boy…”) and waited with baited breath for the conclusion of the film. And spoiler alert: it involves a wedding!
Jenkins finally put an end to his riveting film session, deciding to skip his neighbor’s next movie, which featured Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds — our money’s on “The Proposal.” If he ever decides to live tweet a rom-com he can’t hear, all that’s missing is the popcorn!