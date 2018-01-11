Twenty-six years after her iconic Pepsi commercial aired during the 1992 Super Bowl, Cindy Crawford is recreating the ad alongside her 18-year-old son Presley Gerber, Fox News reports.





“This time of year it always gets featured in the roundups of the Best Super Bowl Commercials ever, and every January I revisit my original Pepsi spot that I just love, because the music was perfect, and the little boys were perfect, and it was just one of those commercials that everyone loved, and it made people happy,” she reflected on her original ad to PEOPLE.

The new commercial, which is teased below, is set to debut during Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4. In addition to recreating her original ad, the new spot will also include footage from Michael Jackson’s famous Pepsi commercial.

When the opportunity to recreate her ad was presented, the 51-year-old model didn’t hesitate for a second, because it would mean getting to work with her son.

“Just as a mother, we drove to work together that day, and we shared the same trailer,” she said. “And when he was doing his thing, I was just a proud mom watching from the sidelines, trying not to annoy him.”

The new Super Bowl ad, called “This Is The Pepsi,” is part of the company’s “Pepsi Generation” campaign celebrating all of its pop culture highlights over the past 120 years. It’s exactly that sense of family and love that led Crawford to reunite with Pepsi for a new commercial.

“This spot is a reminder of how much fun Pepsi has created for every generation. It’s a look back at getting people excited for Pepsi now and the future. They’ve spent a long time creating all of these memorable moments, and that’s exciting for me to because I really do consider myself part of the Pepsi family,” she said. “To include now my next generation, Presley, just makes it that much more familial feeling. I hope it gives people that warm, fuzzy feeling.”

The original ad shows Crawford sporting a white tank top and cut-off jean shorts, driving a Lamborghini and stopping at a gas station to purchase a can of Pepsi. For the model, it instantly became a “classic.”

“It was one of those moments in my career that when I walked down the street, people were like, ‘Pepsi!’ Or I’d be at a bar, and people would send me over a Pepsi,” she said. “And it’s funny, because during Halloween a lot of women will dress up as me in that commercial. It’s like an easy Halloween costume.”